A young Nigerian girl stormed an open market to surprise her mother who recently turned a year older

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady went to her mother's shop with a birthday cake, a drummer and a trumpeter

A lot of positive reactions have trailed the video as many became emotional and appreciated the lady

A TikTok video showed when a Nigerian lady went to a market to surprise her mother on her birthday.

The woman was in her provision store when her daughter arrived at the place with a birthday cake in her hands.

The lady treated her mother like a queen on her birthday. Photo credit: TikTok/@motunrayoakewi.

Apart from the birthday cake, the lady also brought a trumpeter and a drummer to play music for her mother.

Lady surprises her mother on her birthday

When she entered her mother's shop with her crew, the woman was just watching the pleasant surprise.

A gentle smile danced on her face as the drummer and trumpeter started playing for her.

The video has sparked emotional reactions from many TikTok users who have described the lady as a good daughter.

The video also reminded some people of their own parents who may have been late. The video was posted by @motunrayoakewi.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user31974144037941 said:

"Happy birthday. Long life and prosperity. May God continue to add more gifts of years to your life in Jesus name amen and amen."

@____your ex girlfriend said:

"Long life and prosperity ma."

@princess eyinju said:

"Happy birthday. I wish mine was alive."

@IFEMIDE1234 said:

"All these women are the same. They will go to shop on their birthdays. Anyways they are the best."

@danielfaith900 commented:

"Happy birthday mum...God bless you abundantly ma."

@user2149593246750

"Wow. Happy birthday to her in arrears. That's ibara orile's market. The's wonderful."

@bunmieniola858 said:

"Happy birthday ma age with grace more calendar to destroy. More blessings ahead of you."

Source: Legit.ng