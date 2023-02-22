Popular Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana caused an online buzz after he campaigned for his brother, Ike Cubana

The billionaire businessman shared a video of himself with his brother inspecting a road they had constructed in Oba, Anambra

The video of Obi Cubana with his brother running for House of Representatives in Anambra state stirred a series of mixed reactions

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, has caused an online buzz after he campaigned for his brother, Ike Cubana, running for House of Representatives in Idemili North, Anambra state.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Obi Cubana shared a video of himself with his brother and other APGA members going to inspect a road they had constructed in Oba, Anambra.

Nigerians react as Obi Cubana campaigns for brother Ike Cubana. Photos: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

The socialite then explained that Ike Cubana was running for House of Representatives in Anambra state. He wrote:

“Today we took a walk around the entire 3.4km roads we, the @cubanagroup have done in Oba in the past year, while inspecting the completion of the phase of the project.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

God is the GREATEST!!! @ike_cubana for House Of Representatives, Idemmili North and South Federal Constituencies in Anambra state.”

See the video below:

Obi Cubana’s campaign video for his brother stirs mixed reactions

Shortly after the road inspection video was posted online, a number of netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Some of them seemed sceptical about Ike Cubana’s capabilities. Read some of their reactions below:

ada_daaeileen:

“This man looks clueless. He’s just too excited like a teenager who received his first ever birthday cake. He clearly has absolutely nothing to offer and he knows it. But it’s Nigeria anything can go.”

mercified_23:

“The uK you dey go na so their road be, see road make una do things well for things well in this country shuooo.”

chiobiajulu:

“Anything worth doing is worth doing well. Why building road without drainage system?”

p.crownfit_:

“Great one …. But the engineer suppose do drainage na. Baba no pay balance.”

oduahifeyinwa:

“No gutters? What is this? I thought they say what is what doing is what doing well.”

theophilus99:

“Try to address the people you want to represent more pls. Hardly see clips of you talking about things you will do if you get the mandate to represent us. Thank you.”

ndy_tutu:

“Roads without gutter will still crashlet’s be keeping it not Cux of they want our votes they try to deceive our mothers Nigerians wake up ala Igbo wake up am aren’t hating on no man…peace.”

Youths chant Peter Obi's name at Ned Nwoko's campaign rally

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, is now trending on social media after a video from one of his campaigns went viral.

With just a few days to the election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) politician addressed a crowd of Nigerian youths as he tried to convince them to vote for his party.

However, the youths seemed to have other ideas in mind. As Nwoko shouted ‘PDP’ to the crowd, they responded by chanting Peter Obi’s name.

Source: Legit.ng