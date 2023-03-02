A young lady has shared a video of the house her millionaire husband built in Lekki as she also celebrated a new car

The lady's clip captured how the house was built from the ground up, down to when the interior decor was done

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video congratulated her as they wished their families the same thing

A young lady, @allen_aoo, has gone online to share the blessings God gave her and her family. The lady showed the moment she and her husband supervised the building of their mansion in Lagos.

The clip captured major parts of the building process. When the house decking was done, she walked on it. At one point, she even took a picture on the stairs.

The young couple built a house in Lekki. Photo source: @allen_aoo

Couple celebrates new house, car and baby

When the one-storey building was done, the family spent so much on the interior decoration of the house. The lady also celebrated a new car the family bought.

They were also blessed with a beautiful baby girl and shared the good news. Many people on TikTok were happy about their achievements.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 29,000 likes at the time of this publication.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

naxskid said:

"Omo. Congrats bro. God I still dey ooo."

dEnNiS said:

"As we no spoil person, we pray make God no allow them spoil our own…. Congratulation man."

abimbolafisola said:

"I tap from ur blessing congratulations."

Reeyah said:

"Congratulations i tap from dis grace oo."

Legend said:

"More blessings…. I pray mine comes easily too in Jesus name."

user515161012332 said:

"Congratulations. God please let your will be done in my life and family life too. Amen."

user4432475196813 said:

"Congratulations to your family it's not easy at all."

Source: Legit.ng