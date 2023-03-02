A mother has shared a video on popular app, TikTok, about the attitude of her husband's six-year-old son

A woman named @funmiford on TikTok has revealed what she noticed about her husband's six-year-old son.

In a video, the mother said she has been helping to raise her husband's six-year-old son, but he keeps giving her fierce looks.

Lady shares funny video of husband's son Photo Credit: @funmiford

Source: TikTok

Several clips shared via her account showed the kid breaking down in tears while looking at her angrily.

Sharing the video via TikTok, Funmi appealed to netizens to pray for her safety.

In her words:

"POV: You are helping to raise your husband's six-year-old son. Someone pray for my safety."

Social media reactions

@fawtma said:

"Lmaoo he’s definitely not a morning person."

@wilfordsway stated:

"The babies are born with personality! This is advanced side eye."

@raymondisnotyourbabycommented:

"This one go soon push you from stairs."

@lifewithbelinda said:

"Awwww his facial expressions! His face is like I know you didn’t wake me up to go to school."

@sadittyb noted:

"Criminal defensive side eye?! I’m happy his dad is a lawyer. He’s going to need legal counsel."

@hisokaglobal7211 said:

"Chileee if this my son just say that , my boys mouth be BOXED UP early in the morning, naw you getting outta here buddy lol."

@oneeyeofhevansangel added:

"Me personally my anger issues could never sit their but that's just me."

Watch the video below:

