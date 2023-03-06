A heartwarming video of a 78-year-old man graduating from university has gone viral on social media

In a touching video, he rushed home to greet his aged mother, who couldn't attend the graduation ceremony

The happy man wore his graduation gown and walked down the street to his mother's house to show her his degree

Life always has turns, knots and bends, but however it is, humans are always encouraged to go against the odds and achieve their dreams.

Age should not be a barrier to anything one wants to achieve. In a now-viral video, a 78-year-old man once again proved that age is a number.

We do not know what happened during his youth, but he decided to make something out of his life regardless.

The determined man enrolled in university in his old age. He went to classes, took the tests, did the assignments, wrote the examinations and passed.

His aged mother, who's 98, could not attend the graduation ceremony, so he decided to visit her with his graduation gown.

He walked down the street to her house, shouting that he had graduated.

Due to her age, his mother struggled to get up to hug her son and congratulate him amidst her tears of joy.

While embracing his mother, he emotionally admitted that he cried at the ceremony when he was given his degree.

Social media reactions

@violadavis commented:

"You're never too old to have a happy childhood."

@iloveuniquemore said:

"Thank you Jesus for giving them each other. And thank you for their health and strength."

@mare_pear wrote:

"Omgosh! Why you gotta make me cry at 11:28 pm EST, Miss Viola?? I'm 56 and trying to finish my degree and this has me shook! God bless them both! "It's never too late to become what you might have been. George Elliot."

@positivevibes_essentialoils commented:

"Crying real tears right now Simply Beautiful!!!"

@vonettaw commented:

"I am not crying, something in my eyes that all."

@yelayuofficial wrote:

"Ok, I lost it at the "Mom, I've cried so much".

@muffinbernstein said:

"My mom got another degree at 72!"

@opvoliveira wrote:

"Never quitting."

@christopher_vasquez31 commented:

"There is so much pain behind this video. Imagine generations of no one graduating from college because of poverty and then now your old and before your time your son graduates from college. That means a better life for their future family tree. Straight up."

@sosabonn commented:

"Momma looks so good! Shout out to that entire family and the young man receiving his degree. Blessings on blessings."

@tesla_2080 wrote:

"Thanks Viola for sharing this. You have no idea how much I needed to see this."

@lexibattles wrote:

"God bless them."

@coltermikecolter said:

"Just goes to show you. We always hope to make our parents proud. What they think of us means more than anything else."

@sara41970 wrote:

"That's beautiful!"

@noirgriffon wrote:

It's never to late. Congratulations to this man for his perseverance. I'm so happy his mother is alive to witness his accomplishment. This is a lesson to everyone. It's never too late to pursue a goal."

@drprisonprof wrote:

"PHEW!!!! Got me straight in the feels."

@seabeebrat1961 said:

"I miss my daddy. I got an honors degree at 55. I graduated with honors as a Merchant Marine at 60."

@devontebeville95 wrote:

"Yes Indeed, Glory to God for this amazing achievement and beautiful moment!"

@mizzhotty commented:

"Oh gosh, Viola! I didn't need to cry tonight."

Watch the video below:

88-year-old man graduates from school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that not giving up on one's ambition often pays off. An 88-year-old man has proved this statement to be accurate and self-evident.

He has fulfilled his lifelong ambition of getting a degree in economics. Rene Neira has just graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with an associate degree in economics.

The story was more cheerful because Rene Neira graduated the same day with his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar. The man has now earned his associate degree in economics, thereby fulfilling his life ambition. Melanie told today.com that it was like a miracle.

