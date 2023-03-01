A video shared online shows a beautiful woman hyping her husband as he stepped out for work

In the cute video posted on the TikTok app, the woman stood beside the door and heaped praises on her husband

The happy woman hailed her husband and made him display his impeccable dance moves out of excitement

A playful Nigerian woman put a smile on her husband's face after hyping him at home.

In the adorable video shared on TikTok, the doting wife and mother praised her husband as he prepared for work.

Her excited husband began to dance with a sweet smile on his face and the beautiful moment was recorded and shared on TikTok.

"Not my mum hyping my dad before he goes to work," the caption on the video read.

Social media reactions

@ijaymercy0 said:

"Hyping in the morning then billing at night."

@nanaquarjo commented:

"I believe they were ones best friends before they got married."

@user9019762912920 stated:

"He don do your mama well before he dress up for work. Otherwise no hype."

@zashacruz commented:

"All I pray 4 may God bring dis happiness 2 my parents once again cos am hurt."

@aghaoti3 said:

"Man is gonna live 200 years on earth if this happiness continues."

@oliviadaniels119 added:

"If you have this kind of man as boss trust me he can never pass frustration in the office. But in between o na rich people dey get happy family o."

Nigerian woman hypes husband

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a beautiful Nigerian lady singing the praises of her husband over his looks has got netizens gushing.

The lady turned his hype woman as she blessed God for his handsomeness, daring other ladies hilariously. In the cute video on TikTok, her man smiled from ear to ear as he tried to control his excitement.

She went on to jokingly express her desire to marry him again and complimented his footwear. She watched as her man blushed and reminded him she was with him.

