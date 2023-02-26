A Nigerian lady revealed that she saw a handsome man at her polling unit on Saturday, February 25, and fell in love with him

The young man, who had no idea he was being recorded, was dressed in an athletic pant with a black shirt

Many TikTokers who reacted to the video funnily said that she fell in love with their neighbours' partner

A beautiful Nigerian lady (@sommisparkles) has made a short video of the fine young man she saw at a polling unit and fell in love with.

The man was in a black shirt and Puma track pant. He also has a face cap and shade on. Just as the man was about turning towards her with his arms folded, she stopped the video.

Many people told the lady not to lose focus. Photo source: @sommisparkles

Source: TikTok

Love at polling unit

The lady said she could not stop staring at the man. She said "TikTok abeg", suggesting she wants help searching for him.

Many people who watched her video asked her if she voted. Tbey said she should not lose focus because of a man.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 11,000 likes.

Another lady fell in love with stranger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @zandy489, went to a supermarket and saw a very handsome man working as an attendant at the place.

She was too shy to approach the man to express her feelings, even though she liked him. The lady had to make a TikTok video to ask people to help her.

Many wondered why she wasted the time she could have used to talk to the man on recording a short video.

Source: Legit.ng