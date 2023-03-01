A man who rented a one-room apartment has got many talking with the way he set it all with tasteful furniture

The man bought some home appliances like an AC, a TV set, and a sofa where visitors could always stay without using the bed

Many people who saw his home setup were interested in how much he spent, as others told him to switch off his blue light

A short video of a man's one-room apartment has got many people wondering how he managed to fit a lot into his small house.

To manage space, the man (@linkstar11) had just a double-seater. At a part of the wall was a tall wardrobe. His flat-screen TV hung on the wall.

Many said that his room looked beautiful. Photo source: @linkstar1

Man's beautiful apartment

There was a kingsized bed in the room. Despite that, there was still enough room in the apartment, making people say the apartment was quite big.

He also had an AC to improve the ventilation in the apartment. Many people asked him how much he sunk into making the apartment look good.

Watch the video below:

Somy Doll asked:

"How much did it cost to be like these?"

JAMIN JAMIN X said:

"Nice studio Apartment. Hope to get mine someday."

Lil Joe said:

"Tell me why efcc no suppose carry you, Dope."

Otosky said:

"So na to do fraud come put ring light for house be the thing now."

Clinton said:

"For 1 room again?"

Kenechukwu said:

"Nothing you fit tell me nah yahoo you dey do."

Ernest smart said:

"Remove the sofa so that the room go make set."

Franklin said:

"This cost more than half a million."

SWAGGZ XCHANGE said:

"Ladies avoid that room that has blue light."

Ana said:

"Wow rich kid, really beautiful."

