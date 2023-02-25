A young Nigerian lady had many people applauding her her kitchen setup and how she used shelves to manage space

The lady's many food provisions were well arranged in such a way that made them attractive to social media users

TikTokers said that her food arrangement said that she not have pests or friends who beg around her

A young lady (@owu032) got many people interested in her home setup when she shared how her kitchen looks like.

People saw her fine blue freezer in a video that gathered massive reactions. To manage the small space the kitchen offered, the lady had shelves built on the walls.

Amazing kitchen setup

A section of the pallet had canned food provisions. There were also packs of noodles. Everything was beautifully arranged. Some crates of eggs were also well packed.

Her cultleris and dishwares were showcased in such a way that added beauty to the space. People said she did not seem like one who had rat problems.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

nne said:

"This type of arrangement na for people wey rat no d visit."

Kindy said:

"Make person just tell me say na shop be this, cus what? If all these things dy my kitchen, I no fit sleep till I eat them finish."

Oyin said:

"This type of arrangement na for people wey no dey get visitor like no one is begging for one spag then you end up having nothing."

Sikawofie said:

"Can you adopt me pls."

@Ekua entrepreneur #herbalife said:

"Abeg adopt me for one week."

dannanlaryea said:

"I want spent just a few days at your house."

user3676800208228 said:

"This is how I am planning my kitchen cus I really love cooking but my daughter and her mum will finish everything in a month."

Lady arranged her apartment well

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @sebeti, who rented a one-room apartment has made a video to show people how she portioned the space into different sections.

At the entrance of the apartment is her gas cylinder. Beside it was her cooker, kitchen cabinet and fridge. The kitchen part of the house was well arranged.

The lady placed her bed in the rear section of the room and complemented the space with a beautifully made wardrobe.

Source: Legit.ng