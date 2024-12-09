A Nigerian lady has listed some of the documents she presented while applying for a visa to travel to the UK to study

A lady applied for a UK study visa to relocate abroad, and she got it without much stress.

Bevs listed some of the important documents she used to apply for the UK study visa.

Bevs said she submitted her Nigerian passports and other documents before she got the UK visa. Photo credit: TikTok/Bevz and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Bevz posted a video and noted that one of the documents she submitted was a biometric booking confirmation printout.

She also submitted her international passport and a confirmation for acceptance for studies (CAS).

Bevz also submitted the IOM test result, her BSc certificate, her university transcript and her WAEC result.

Other documents she used to get her UK study visa were the IELTS result, bank reference letter, bank statement, sponsor's reference letter, and proof of accommodation in the UK.

Bevz noted that her visa was approved quickly, but she said others might also get their visas without submitting all the documents she carried with her.

Reactions as lady gets UK visa

@chlessy said:

"I didn't go for priority visa mine came out in 4-5 days . I didn't write IELTs my course didn't request for that I only got police clearance report because of my choice of course."

@Nanjygeral said:

"How many did you get in IELTS?"

@Kwaku1010 said:

"My friend say you dey show."

@Klassic said:

"I want to apply for work visa not student."

@avaa asked:

"Hi, can an old reference letter of 2022 be submitted even though i have left the organization? Or is it even necessary to submit a reference letter? & did you submit a personal statement for the visa?"

