A funny video of a Nigerian lady moving away from her little brother at a mall has kept people in stitches

In the video, she revealed how men desisted from approaching her because they thought that her little brother was her son

The smart lady decided to stay far away from the little boy so that single men at the mall will be able to walk up to her

A young lady has revealed the action she took at the mall after noticing why men refused to approach her.

The pretty lady went shopping with her little brother who was still a toddler.

Understandably, he was confused to be her son by men around, as the age gap suggested the same.

Being fed up with the whole situation, she recorded herself running away from her little brother to get away from him.

He chased her immediately but when he got closer to her, she pushed him away.

"When nobody is approaching me in public cause they think my brother is my son, so I gotta leave him", she captioned the video.

Lady storms ShopRite in search of a man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who says she's tired of being single recently stormed a mall to get a man. On getting to the mall, she made a video revealing that she didn't visit the mall to get any items for herself.

According to her, she came to the mall with the sole aim of finding a man. She added that she no longer cares if the man belongs to another woman.

In her words: "Shey you people can see where I am right now. I did not come here to buy anything. I came to look for man. I am entering that mall in the name of the father, son and the holy spirit."

