A Nigerian lady who works with the United States army has warned yahoo boys to stay off her DM

In a video on TikTok, she revealed that some people have been sending her messages requesting USAA

The soldier also shared tips, instructions and qualifications with interested people on how to join the U.S army

Nigerian lady in US army begs Yahoo boys Photo Credit: @alimahh

Source: TikTok

She warned those asking for USAA to stop because they will not get it as she doesn't have it; and even if she did, she won't give it away.

The kind soldier also took time out of her busy schedule to inform people, especially those who are not U. S citizens, who messaged her on social media about ways she could help them to join the U.S. Army.

First and foremost, she stated that to join the U.S. Army, you have to be living in the US and you have to have a permanent residence card i.e green card.

She concluded the video by intimating to everyone that if they needed to contact her and get a speedy reply, they should send a message to her on Instagram and not on TikTok because she hardly comes in contact with her phone due to her busy schedule and every free time she gets, she uses it to sleep and rest.

Social media reactions

@problem_ solved said:

"God bless you."

@le_key_zy_90 wrote:

"No Dey cast ur name, removed ur badge."

@sexymama825 wrote:

"How about Navy Federal?"

@fmightysam0411 said:

"You get any fair friend."

@blessedjamesstocklas1972 commented:

"She say she no get USAA."

@aku_bu_mma wrote:

"Watching from Atlanta Georgia."

@naija_prince_charming commented:

"We fit use juju join now.....ogun wa."

@updatedfund7 wrote:

"Just dey smile."

@morziq102 wrote:

"What about the age requirement?"

@thebrokeboy10 said:

"Abeg help me open BOA."

@fabianchukwu06 said

"Omo you resemble Davido oo Wetin happen."

@darenalz commented:

"Omo Yoruba atata."

@queeneti commented:

"Thanks love. I've been asked this question severally. now I don't need to respond, I'll just send them your video."

@perfecttfrank20 said:

"Pretty."

@inioluwa265 wrote:

"Yo we went to the same school in Lagos u went to command."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady becomes brigadier general in US army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman of Nigerian descent, Amanda Azubuike, has become a Brigadier General of the United States Army. Azubuike was promoted from a Lieutenant Colonel to Brigadier General at a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky, USA.

According to The Cable, Azubuike was born in London, United Kingdom, to Nigerian parents. She subsequently joined the US Army in 1994 and became an aviator after passing the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course. Sharing his opinion about Azubuike, US Army Futures Command Commander, General James Rainey, made it clear that Azubuike “makes everyone around her better.”

Azubuike started her career in the Aviation sector. She stayed for 11 years in the industry before pursuing her career in the Army as a public affairs and relations officer, PUNCH reports. She currently serves as a Deputy Commanding Officer at the US Army Cadet Command after earlier serving as a Chief of Staff/Senior Military Advisor at the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Source: Legit.ng