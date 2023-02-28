A Nigerian man who is a graduate of political science is looking for a job, and he decided to take to the streets to sell himself

Cyprian Orvande Kerker posted a photo showing when he held out a white cardboard sheet with his number and qualifications

The man's photo has gone viral on Twitter, where he is appealing to people to help him get a job

Reactions have trailed the photo of a Nigerian man who stood on the streets to plead for a job.

In the photo posted on Twitter, the man named Cyprian Orvande Kerker revealed that he is a graduate of political science.

The man has pleaded for help in getting a job. Photo credit: Twitter/@iamflamezjnr.

Nigerian man looks for job on the streets

In the tweet that he made in 2022, the man said he was pleading with the general public to help him get a job.

The tweet started generating activities again recently, and he is still praying to find something doing.

He wrote:

"Sir/Ma. Please help, I need a job."

Those who have seen it are wishing him well and praying he finds someone to help him.

Legit.ng contacted Orvande, and he said he had only briefly worked since graduating from Benue State University in 2019.

His words:

"Immediately after my graduation, I got a job with MTN as an adhoc staff. My role was to updating and upgrading of sim cards. It was a contract job which lasted for 45 days."

"Immediately after my NYSC in February 2022, I relocated to Ibadan and worked as a sales representative. I later moved to Lagos where I'm currently based. I'm from Benue state I was born 22 october 1996. I'm self motivated, hardworking and flexible."

See his tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Smart2471 said:

"Jah bless brother! We are in to it together and I am also a graduate too."

@Hallabernard14 reacted:

"God will grant all your heart desires bro. Stay strong and don’t give up."

