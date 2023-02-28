A Nigerian kid who was once an area boy has been transformed and made to be useful to himself

The young boy who was lucky to come in contact with Tunde Onakoya has become a web developer

People who have seen the boy's transformation photos have applauded the efforts made to change his life

A young boy who was once an area boy has been transformed into a web developer.

Chess promoter, Tunde Onakoya posted photos of the boy whose life has been touched and changed.

The boy's life changed after he met Tunde Onakoya. Photo credit: Twitter/@Tunde_OD.

Source: Twitter

One of the photos shows the boy in playing chess and the second one shows him at an airport.

Tunde Onakoya helps kid become a web developer

In the first photo, he looked younger while in the second, he looked dapper and very well dressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The two photos show how his life has changed after he met Tunde who is known for bringing up less privileged children.

Tunde said while posting the photos:

"Thinking about Ayomide today. We met him as an Area boy under oshodi bridge a little over a year ago but is now a Web developer and graphics designer. No longer a pawn in another man's game, but the hero of his own story.

"I take him with me on my flights to Abuja and visits to important people so he sees how valuable his existence is. One day, he'll get to pay it forward and only then will our work truly be done."

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@omobaademiola said:

"This is massive, the boys that never believed they could be anything in life, you gave them hope and dreams to be someone in life, this is what humanity should be all about, I pray God in his immense grace and mercy, shower you blessings and grant all of your heart desires."

@Olufemiloye commented:

"It is possible to do great things from a small place."

@Folarinfotos said:

"Tunde, you are indefatigable. You are too good to be true, but you are good, and are true. Thank you! Thank you, again!"

Lady gets N100k for free

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who moulds blocks got the gift of N100k.

The lady was seen doing the job in Asaba, Delta state.

She said she was doing it to be able to support herself in school.

Source: Legit.ng