A Nigerian man, Yusuf, has shared a hilarious video of his mother's reaction after he changed his hairstyle

The young man who used to keep long dreads decided to cut it down and colour his hair instead

After changing his hairstyle, he approached his mother to show her and her reaction was hilarious

A Nigerian mother was so excited after her grown-up son named Yusuf cut down his dreadlocks.

The young man who had been on dreads for a long time, suddenly decided to go on a low cut instead.

Man with new hairstyle shares mum's reaction Photo Credit: @thisisysf

Source: TikTok

He cut down the dreads and approached his mother to show her his new look. The woman was so excited.

She informed him that she was happy about the change while noting that he looked so different.

"Ah ah did you cut it? Yusuf is on one. It's actually decent. It made the process fast. Ahh it has given you another look", she said.

Her mood however changed after her son told her that he also has plans to colour his hair.

"Really? Yeah I'm going to the barber tomorrow to just get it done properly. Then I'm gonna colour it as well", the boy said.

Social media reactions

@ayodejialonge said:

"She was like you look fine...then you said colour."

@porch400 stated:

"Guess you missing the dread naw coz it happens to me."

@freeiam777 reacted:

"From frying pan to fire. You went and coloured it."

@shukstar said:

"Aww she sounds so sweet the black was so nice."

@jaytheartiste said:

"Lol irun werey. Yoruba moms are so funny man. My mom wants me to cut my Locs so bad I’m keeping them out of spite."

@abakula47 added:

"You look cute on low cut. Yoruba mothers and not liking dread or colored hair, 5&6 niwon."

Watch the video below:

