A Nigerian man has shared the WhatsApp messages his girlfriend sent to him after he broke up with her

In the video, which he shared via his official account, the girl begged him in tears and promised to change

Social media users have penned down their thoughts as many applauded the lady over her perfect use of English

Netizens applauded a lady after seeing her WhatsApp messages to her boyfriend who wanted to break up with her.

Her boyfriend identified as Hardeh_special on TikTok shared the messages via TikTok.

According to him, he sent a WhatsApp message to his girlfriend, saying he was no longer interested in the relationship.

However, his girlfriend reacted in a very emotional way that made him change his mind.

Her messages read in part:

"Don't play with me. Don't you think it's too early to argue over these things. Why the sudden change of heart? This wasn't what you said at the beginning.

"Why do you have to hurt me everytime why? You obviously know how much I love you. I've fallen too hard to let you go at the moment.

"Please tell me what I did. If it's in my attitude, I will change. No matter what it is. If it's a habit, like something I have been doing and you don't like, please tell me. It can be corrected."

Social media reactions

@rikky__porsh said:

"Hold her tight bruh. It's very obvious she really love you, bcoz girls of nowadays dey para oo."

@ellarhscuisine1 stated:

"Omo her English so clean. Babe reveal abeg. E no easy to get babe with fine constructive English."

@angelmira305 reacted:

"Can never be me. The long message was not necessary though, if I call twice and you don't pick, I will let you be till you are back to your senses."

@lord_gentle commented:

"Like Ur gf must be intelligent oo. See neatly written grammar with a heartbroken heart. I go like know that Ur babe oo."

@naomi_namisi added:

"The last time I begged like this was in 2017. I even took rat n rat. Right now I'm the one breaking their hearts."

See the post below:

Man ends things with girlfriend in bizzarre way

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in a well-planned manner, a Nigerian man has broken up with his girlfriend through a short handwritten note attached to a big gift.

The man, whose name could not immediately be ascertained, packaged a brand new iPhone said to be worth at least N650k plus a 'breakfast' note and served the lady.

A viral video has shown the moment the lady opened the gift only to find a shocking notice of eviction from her relationship. Although it was not known how long the relationship has lasted many seem to agree that what the man did was the most bizarre way to end a love affair.

Some persons have also suggested that the whole thing was staged by the lady but some disagreed, saying it could be true, that some men could go that far. The video which is currently making the rounds on Instagram was shared by @gossipmilltv.

