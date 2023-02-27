A beautiful lady has broken down in tears while narrating her ordeal with her boyfriend, who lived far away

In the video, the sad lady said she was unable to reach him for days, and she assumed that he wanted space

Unfortunately, she found out three days later that her boyfriend had taken his life just two months before their wedding

A Nigerian lady has recounted losing her lover just two months before their wedding.

In a sad video, she revealed that she was in a long-distance relationship since her late lover lived far away.

She could not hear from him for some days, and she assumed that he wanted space, not knowing that he was dead.

According to the heartbroken woman, he killed himself just two months before their wedding.

Sharing the story via TikTok, she said:

"I thought my long distance just wanted space that's why he didn't respond to my messages only to find out he died three days ago. I hate it. It will take time to forget this. To my long distance who took his life 2 months to our wedding, I'm still mad at him."

Social media reactions

@wocki.zae said:

"Lord my old bestfriend stopped texting me out of no where. I pray he’s safe somewhere out there."

@iamlina74 commented:

"I’m sorry for your loss now I’m worried haven’t been able to reach my man for 1 week now I’m getting scared."

@xtraweirdx stated:

"I could relate in 2020 I thought I was ghosted for 6 days his phone was disconnected- typed his name up on the web, and his obituary appeared."

@kaska518 said:

"So sorry hun, cudnt get my hus phone I was in another parish ,his colleague found him unalive in our home. It’s almost 2years."

@kat_king97 added:

"What I always tell my girl about.. You shouldn't be the last to notice if something is wrong about me if you my bae. What if I'm dead?"

Lady loses boyfriend to death

