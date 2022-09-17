A beautiful woman recently decided to have a change 21 years after moving around with the same hairstyle

In a trending video, the woman visited a barber's shop and her dreadlocks were cut down to reveal a younger-looking woman

Netizens have showered accolades on the barber for being perfect at his craft and making his customer look stunning on lowcut

A beautiful woman has amazed people online after flaunting her new look.

For 21 years, she had been carrying the same dreadlocks hairstyle, but finally decided that it was time to make a change.

Woman changes hairstyle after 21 years Photo Credit: @krewkutz

Source: Instagram

The determined woman visited a barber's shop and the workers began cutting down the dreads one after the other.

At one point in the video, the woman looked sad like someone who was about to shed tears.

Fortunately, when the barber was done, it came out perfect as she didn't only look beautiful, but way younger than she was.

Krewkutz shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"These are Ever Changing Times. After 21 Years. She said it was time. Drop some L’s in the comments & help me let this Queen know she’s Gowjusssss."

Social media users gush over woman's new look

Honeypolon said:

"She looks 20 years younger and her hair is gorgeous."

Lexitelevision wrote:

"I mean took 20 years off just like that!!! So beautiful."

Desireesavory commented:

"This made me cry! Beautifully done!"

Arose4u_95 stated:

"OMG this was so beautiful! The song was beautiful and took me back. The video was so well put together I think I watched it 10 times back to back. And the transformation was magical! LOVE IT!"

So1o_do1o remarked:

"How is every person that sits in your chair so beautiful before AND after?"

Ahsugasuga added:

"Holy sm0kes, you just brought her beauty back to life!"

Selfcaresocialite reacted:

"You can tell it was hard for her to cut her locs but she looks beautiful none the less."

Jayachichi opined:

"When a woman cuts her hair. It's much more than a hair cut."

Justshayrenee noted:

"I think I enjoy the happiness they feel more than the style. I look forward to these videos. Making people happy is my life goal and u seem to have mastered it!"

Letz_freight said:

"While she and her locs were beautiful before, the new cut took about 10-15 years off of her!"

Watch the video below:

Man cuts off hair, gives it to his mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man has melted hearts on social media after he grew his hair and used it to make a beautiful wig for his mother.

Melanie Shaha, the mother of the young man reportedly battled cancer and lost her hair as a result of treatment. To help his mother, Matt made the beautiful decision of growing his hair for two years for th sake of his mother.

After the hair has grown to a reasonable leaght, Mathew was said to have cut it and used it to give his mother a befitting wig. Photos seen online show the woman wearing the wig.

Source: Legit.ng