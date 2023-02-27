A short video showing a beautiful electoral officer attending to people has stirred massive reactions online

The young man who recorded her said he was smitten by her smile, and because of that, he voted late

Many social media users who reacted to the video said the man lost focus to vote well due to a lady's beauty

A young Nigerian man, @funny_sammy.sarz, has shared a very short video of a female electoral officer at his polling unit.

The man said he even voted late because he could not keep his eyes off her smile.

Words layered on the video showed he did not care who won the election.

The man lost focus at his polling unit after seeing a beautiful lady. Photo source: @funny_sammy.sarz

Source: TikTok

Man captured by lady's beauty

The man asked TikTokers to help him look for the lady, suggesting an interest in taking things further.

In another video, the man expressed happiness that his first clip was going viral and may reach the lady soon.

Many people who reacted to his video said he was doing the right thing at the wrong time. They advised him to remain focused.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 21,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Wisdom Bright said:

"This is not the time comrade stay focused."

Nikkyposh said:

"You better vote first we go find her later for you."

Santana B said:

"You no go meet her collect number. You say we should find her! Lol. Man dem."

He replied:

"I no fit near her ….am scared of her beauty."

gracyifu said:

"That one concern both of you... na result be our problem."

GRACE CHILD said:

"You go dey crush on my colleague."

anthonyfrancis537 said:

"U never chop Dey fin person wey no know ur name focus the girl no fit gree for you."

Lady falls in love with voter at polling unit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady (@sommisparkles) made a short video of the fine young man she saw at a polling unit and fell in love with.

The man was in a black shirt and Puma track pants. He also had a face cap and shade on. Just as the man was about to turn towards her with his arms folded, she stopped the video.

The lady said she could not stop staring at the man. She said "TikTok abeg", suggesting she wants help searching for him.

