A female student of the University of Kent, UK, has dealt with a 'dirty' flatmate who refused to take out his trash

The lady put the dustbin in front of his room, and this caused him to do the same to her

The displeased lady said the male student had shut the door right in her face when she asked him to take out the dirt

A lady who schools at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom said she resorted to putting a dustbin in front of a male flatmate's room to respond to his rudeness.

According to her, she first appealed to him to take out the trash, but he refused pretty rudely, and this did not go down well with her.

She decided to teach the flatmate a lesson. Photo Credit: @sominsi

Source: TikTok

The lady, however, revealed that the male colleague also returned the trash to her doorstep and she recorded it.

She shared a video showing her trash problem with the male colleague on TikTok, warning people to beware of Ghanaian men.

In her response to a netizen, the lady wrote:

"This guy is rude, he has no respect whatsoever. He shut the door right in front of my face when I asked him to do it."

Mixed reactions have trailed the video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Ight_chuks said:

"Dw when the rats move in with their suitcases, they’ll be quick to take it out."

k e m i. said:

"This is just right of passage in parkwood flats atp, because there’s always one bum that needs to be dealt with like this."

Meenah said:

"And I’m gon make sure he doesn’t bring it back at my door how can he be this dirty."

David said:

"Mine is worst the kitchen sink and cabinet is a mess he just cooks and gets out smh."

Ice said:

"So he can move it back to your door but not downstairs."

Nora-Muriel said:

"This is the reason why i chose to just get my own place when i was at uni i cant share with dirty/lazy ppl."

yagazie said:

"When I was in uni, mine kept stealing my juice. I put scotch bonnet in it one day. He stopped."

University of Kent student decries the level of dirtiness in her hostel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female student of the University of Kent had decried the state of things in the hostel.

She said everything was a mess. Their trash cans were running over, and the kitchen sinks had dishes that had not been washed for a long time.

The lady wondered why people could not clean up after themselves. She said when the place is cleaned up, it becomes messed up the following day.

She stated there were even cobwebs hanging in the kitchen. The lady was disgusted that she came from a church to an apartment that repulsed her. Many wondered about the kind of people she was living with.

