A lady in the Univerity of Kent has cried out over the messy state of the hostel she is sharing with other people

Showing a kitchen that looked abandoned with dirty dishes and disgusting-looking sinks, the lady bared her frustration

Many social media users who reacted to the video said that they would not be patient enough if they were in her shoes

A young lady, @itsgiftk, who is a student at the University of Kent, made a video showing what her shared school accommodation looks like.

She said everything was a mess. Their trash cans were running over and the kitchen sinks had dishes that had not been washed for a long time.

The lady showed how every part of the kitchen was messed up. Photo source: @itsgiftk

Messy student hostel in UK

The lady wondered why people could not clean up after themselves. She said when the place is cleaned up, it becomes messed up the following day.

She stated there were even cobwebs hanging in the kitchen. The lady was disgusted that she came from a church to an apartment that repulsed her. Many wondered about the kind of people she was living with.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 11,000 likes as of the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chiamaka Onyike said:

"Whenever you clean, throw away anything that doesn’t belong to you."

Jesse said:

"If I lived there, it would be a war zone cuz I love cleaning, and it would hurt when I clean and someone messes it up. We would fight."

Gracious wondered:

"You live with goats?"

Ellahmyhair said:

"I would do anything in my power to be out of there. I won’t be able to manage nahhh."

NGOZI said:

"Be like your roommates na from animal kingdom."

saddiaries said:

"Was at uni of Kent and my blood pressure was through the roof during my first year."

