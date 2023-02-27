A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to celebrate after bagging a degree from Oxford University, UK

The man named Danny Mutia said he bagged a master's degree in Energy Systems and studied under a scholarship

Many people who have seen his celebration tweet took to the comments section to celebrate with him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man has expressed joy after successfully bagging a degree from Oxford University.

Danny Mutia, whose studies were funded via scholarship, bagged a master's degree in Energy Systems.

The man bagged degree in Energy Systems. Photos credit: Twitter/@DannyMutia.

Source: Twitter

In a tweet he made on Saturday, February 26, the man said he looks forward to making impact with the knowledge he has acquired.

He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Yesterday I graduated with distinction from my @UniofOxford. MSc in Energy Systems. I am so grateful to everyone who has been an integral part of the journey especially @rhodes_trust who funded my studies. I look forward to shaping a brighter future for the planet."

See his tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed his tweet as people took to the comment section to celebrate with him.

@MoniemYousra said:

"Congratulations Daniel, keep making us all proud."

@KamaraDaniel3 commented:

"Congratulations. Congratulations. This is a great achievement, bring it home."

@otiato_omond said:

"Massive congratulations Mutia."

Man bags degree in medicine and law

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man bagged a degree in both law and medicine.

The man took to social media to celebrate as soon as he completed his second degree.

He wore his legal and medical regalia in the photos he posted on Twitter.

Many people were surprised when the man said he had started the process of getting another degree in accounting.

The photos he posted went viral on Twitter, and people wondered how he was able to bag the two degrees.

Man bags first-class degree abroad

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man bagged a first-class degree abroad.

Before travelling abroad, the man said he bagged a third-class degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

His story went viral and generated positive reactions from Twitter users.

Source: Legit.ng