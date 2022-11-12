A man has shared the story of how he became a medical doctor and a lawyer after studying for over 12 years

The Twitter user identified as Odasanii posted his inspiring story on Saturday, November 11 to celebrate the double feat

The tweet he shared has gone viral and gathered over 4k likes, more than 800 retweets and 221 quoted tweets as people congratulate him

A trained medical doctor has returned to school, studied and qualified as a lawyer.

The academic enthusiast identified on Twitter as Odasanii said it took him over 12 years of intense studies to achieve the feat.

Odasanii has started another degree in accounting. Photo credit: @odasaniipapa.

Source: Twitter

In a tweet he posted on Saturday, November 11, Odasanii said his achievements can be described as a favour from God.

The tweet contained photos of him in his medical and legal garbs. He has inspired a lot of comments on social media as many wonder how he achieved the feat.

Odasanii is also studying to be an accountant

Interestingly, Odasanii said he is not done yet as he is also aspiring to be an accountant, according to his Twitter bio.

A tweep questioned him about this, asking how it is that he still aspires for more after acquiring two serious degrees. Odasanii responded in the comments:

"Whenever I aspire, it means I’ve already started. I was doing it with the law so I need to complete that too soonest."

The response means he will soon complete his studies in accounting. Odasanii is a Ghanaian.

See his tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@JeSuisMignon__ asked:

"Dude after all this you’re aspiring to be an accountant??? Lmao what are you looking for??? Tell me the trufffff. Congratulations btw."

@adu_issabella reacted:

"I want to be like you in the future."

@CdoreIsRed said:

"How did you do this man? Whaaat."

@NagyaMensah said:

"Your school fees alone can solve Ghana’s economic woes but the determination obviously is unquantifiable. Congrats."

