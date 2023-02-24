A group of Nigerian students celebrated their lecturer, who has been more like a father to them all

The leader of the students said the man has always been their counsellor, showing them the right step to take per time

As the celebration went on, students could be heard in the background praising the lecturer for what he had done

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A short video shared by @ademoney149 has shown the moment some polytechnic students brought a cake to celebrate their lecturer.

The undergraduates gathered around him as a young man led the crowd to give a speech. He thanked God for the man's life. With an emotional voice, he mentioned how the lecturer has been a father to them all.

The students really made the lecturer happy. Photo source: ademoney149

Source: TikTok

Lecturer honoured by students

In the short clip, the students also appreciated the man's wife for giving him the support he needed while carrying out his duties. They called her the first lady of their department.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At one point during the video, the crowd burst into a song. Both the lecturer and his wife were so joyful.

Watch the video below:

At the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 18,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Temmy said:

"Come Laspotech especially business administration you go see giran lecturer wey no send your papa."

adebolaomolola07 said:

"I fear who no fear EKSU social sciences lecturers especially political science lecturers."

LONG 231 said:

"And that guy wey dey give speech go this fail his course."

November_Qwin said:

"I no dey una department tho but eyi pooo ooo."

omobolanle05 said:

"Na lecturer wey treat students well student reward."

Adejokclothings said:

"My boss deserve this,Dr Akinwumi in Lautech faculty of Agriculture science."

Student happy to be around teacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty female teacher, @audriwill_, made a video about one of her students who was always visiting her in the office.

The video showed that the teenage boy was often happy whenever he was with her. She counted up to eight different times the boy came to her office in a day.

At one point during the clip, the boy danced as he called his teacher a pretty person. He was always very comfortable around her.

Source: Legit.ng