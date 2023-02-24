A male lecturer has been praised on TikTok because of his flowing milk of human kindness which he showed in class

A male lecturer showed kindness to a nursing mother during class and the moment was captured in a video.

In the 11 seconds video posted by @abena_serwaa4, the lecturer carried the baby of one of his students who is a nursing mother.

The lectuerer helped a nursing mother to carry her baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@abena_serwaa4.

Source: TikTok

Lecturer helps his female student to carry her baby

It appears the mother was finding it had to hold the baby and still pay attention or to write her notes in the class.

The lecturer was seen holding the baby while he continued to teach the class. He stood close to the board to explain a point with the baby in his left arm.

It is reported that the baby was disturbing it's mother. Students were seen concentrating and writing their notes.

Meanwhile, positive reactions have trailed the video as people praised the lecturer for what he did.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Angela Zigi said:

"Maturity to the highest."

@Florence white said:

"UEW Prof Opoti Christopher, right? Level 100, he gave us assignment to write 1-10 in Ghanaian local languages."

@Zienzy commented:

"God bless this man."

@user9312817667414 said:

"Prof. Okpoti never disappoints… wooow."

@tassetimberland said:

"That is a father."

@Horllar_Pearls__ said:

"Not all lecturers are bad I swear. I remember then In Kwara poly same thing happened."

@francisjunior721 reacted:

"God bless the lecturer. Others could’ve asked her out of the class though."

Source: Legit.ng