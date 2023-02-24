An adorable video of two ladies giving their Nigerian mums complete physical make-overs has melted hearts

The two young women took their time to change their mothers' Ankara outfits to a more 'baddie' outfit

The surprising part was that the mothers enjoyed the entire make-over and even played their parts perfectly in the video

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Some Nigerian ladies recently decided to give their mothers a physical makeover for their girls' night out.

The young ladies in the video started by announcing that they were transforming their Nigerian mums into 'baddies'.

The two mothers wondered and asked what 'baddies' meant. The young women first made their mums take off their head ties (as they were not going to church) and adorn a long wig.

Ladies transform their mothers' appearance Photo Credit: @astoldbynneoma

Source: TikTok

One of the mums exclaimed that she was a church girl while her daughter replied that they were about to hit the streets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The mothers collected the wigs with much amazement, and after wearing them, they exclaimed: "baddies mum, we are outside now."

The next step was to change the Ankara outfit to some ripped trousers that exposed their bodies a little.

Finally, the reveal! The younger ladies presented their baddie mums in their new dark-coloured outfits and high heels. The mothers who were in tune with the drama topped it up by adorning dark sunshades while their daughters hyped them loudly.

They titled the video:

"We transformed our Nigerian moms into baddies."

Social media reactions

@kayjosie commented:

"We are outside now."

@dreaknowsbest wrote:

"Who is teaching them these slangs ooo."

@kweentweedy12 said:

"We are outside now. No mommy we are not outside yet."

@prince.djay commented:

"They look so cute. Now let them dress y'all! Lol."

@pearls_pengandsnatched commented:

"She said we're outside now."

@bellebecky wrote:

We are outsideee nowww they were READYYYYYYY."

@the_odditty said:

"Lol y'all all have the best energy."

@ade_doyin commented:

"If my mom doesn't have her shades on then it ain't complete."

@ayvahwianzm wrote:

"The accents make it funnier."

@zamswrld commented:

"Don't play with them"

@evelyngonzalez wrote:

"We are outside now."

@potath0e0 wrote:

"Purrrr."

@digitalblonds wrote:

"I've literally been watching you since Vine days. You honestly bring so much joy and laughter to my life."

@aishaaavi commented:

Wow your mothers are beautiful !!"

@astoldbynneoma said:

"Lmaoooo I love us fr we did so good!! Next video stepping our with our baddie moms."

@spicysuya.boyz wrote:

"What are baddies."

@afropolitanq wrote:

"My mum will be like -" I think you dae mad."

Watch the video below:

Man flaunts transformation of adopted daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Adams Emmanuel McCoy, has excitedly made public the young girl he adopted six months ago.

In the Facebook group, Rant HQ Extention, he shared her old and recent pictures taken at the same spot. He said that the old picture of her in a blue and white attire was the day he took her in, while the other one is how she looks at present.

However, Adams' showcase got a mixture of commendation and condemnation from netizens on the platform.

Source: Legit.ng