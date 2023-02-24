Residents in a community taught a man an unforgettable lesson after they apprehended him stealing

In a trending video, the thief was made to dance for the residents while people made beats with instruments

Netizens were left in stitches over the thief's dance steps and passed funny remarks over the people's action

A thief was made to dance for residents in the community where he was caught stealing.

People burst into laughter and cheered as the uncomfortable-looking thief moved his body to beats from instruments and a song voiced by a male singer in the background.

The dancing lasted a minute. The singer in the background also worked as a hype person as he egged on the thief.

The hype man said:

"If you steal you go dance o. This one no be money dance, na stealing dance. This one no be happiness dance, na sadness dance be that..."

At some point, the thief stopped dancing, but would later continue with fear written all over his face.

The TikTok clip has gone viral and got netizens talking.

Social media reactions

Halimatusadiya said:

"This one no be happiness dance o...na sadness dance steal and dance olodo."

aem5131 said:

"I thought he was gonna keep dancing and moving backwards then sprint away."

rebel1gh said:

"The guy get moves ooooo."

RichBwoyDollar said:

"It's the "IF WE CATCH YOU, YOU GO SMELL AM AUTOPORIOUSLY".

"I tear ruff."

CHEF'S KITCHENWARES said:

"This one like this, you don't know whether to be happy whiles dancing or to be sad..Look at his facial expression."

Endless Glory said:

"Always Adey talk say Ghana ankasa people way serious never reach 10 is this playing??"

DEEN said:

"The guy get enough energy oh after receiving beating he still get strength to dance."

Nigerians force thief to make a demonstration after apprehending him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a thief was forced to make a demonstration after he was caught.

The thief was forced to show how he entered a building through a window that compares in size to a pigeonhole.

To the astonishment of those present, the man entered the building, crawling like a snake and perching like Spider-man.

He first climbed the wall like a spider, then entered the window with his legs first, then his head followed last. Those present were shocked as they uttered words of surprise at how the man gained access to the building.

