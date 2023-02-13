A video clip of a Nigerian lady dancing on TikTok as she joins the trending Sability challenge has gone viral

In the trending video, the young lady was seen getting angry at her Bluetooth speaker device that ran out of battery while she was doing the trending Ayra Starr Sabi girl challenge

The young lady couldn't help but lash out at her speaker in the viral clip as she cursed it for having a low battery during her dance challenge

A Nigerian lady in a viral clip doing the famous Ayra Starr 'Sabi gurl' dance challenge has gone viral online after an unusual situation occurred while recording the trending video.

The young lady in the viral clip was frustrated while doing the Sabi girl challenge as her Bluetooth speaker device notified her that it was low.

A Nigerian lady goes viral after her Mp3 dissapointed her during her Ayra Starr 'Sabi girl' dance challenge. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv/@ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Before the lady could finish the dance challenge, the device went off. However, this didn't burst the lady's spirit as she continued singing herself while she danced before finally lashing out at her gadget by cursing it in Yoruba.

Sability is Ayra Starr's latest song, which has garnered a lot of attention online due to its catchy tune and unique sell phrases.

Watch the hilarious video clip below:

Netizens react to the hilarious lady that got angry with her bluetooth device while doing Ayra Starr's Sabi challenge

@i.amzara_:

"Not me thinking it was my phone dah was blinking."

@emi_ni_tiwa:

"Wetin Dey blink ? Abi nah my eyes ni?"

@oluwatomy_:

"They are really paying to promote this song. Don jazzy knows how to market to Nigerians."

@enioollaa:

"Madam even your phone get problem cus why tf is your videoing blinking like this,you wan give me a heart attack???not me thinking my phone is faulty."

@9jasingles_partner_connects:

"she be like NO power FASHIONED AGAINST MY CRUISE /DUET SHALL PROSPER " and continue Sabi oooh. Eeeh, Sabi ooooh, eee. Eeeeh heee Sabi oooh. Waka gi there. Low battery k*LL you MP3 PLAYER."

@egharevba_desmond:

"Hope nor be my phone screen get issues‍♂️ because the video just dey blink."

@_vitamin_m_:

"Why’s my phone blinkingI no get hope for another oneGod abeg."

Source: Legit.ng