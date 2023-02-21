Fast-rising act Ayra Starr has taken the music industry by storm, and she can't believe it

After celebrating 80m views on her single Rush on YouTube, the song is headed towards 100m soon

Sharing a tweet on her page, Ayra revealed that she's at a loss over what to do as her life changed in just two years

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has done so well for herself in the music industry in such a short time.

Ayra's hit single Rush is on its way to getting 100m views on YouTube, and when it reaches that milestone, the singer doesn't know how to behave.

Ayra Starr emotional as Rush moves to 100m on YouTube Photo credit: @ayrastarr

She expressed her dilemma via a tweet as she revealed that just two years ago, nobody knew her.

Ayra wrote:

"I really don’t even know what I’m gonna do when rush hits a 100mill on YouTube, do I cry , do I jump ?? God 2 years ago I was just a small girl from Agbado ijaiye."

View the tweet below:

Netizens react to Ayra Starr's tweet

@mma_diaha:

"Consistency and hard work truly pays."

@ChinweBest5:

"You were destined for greatness."

@MiracleYp:

"Na grace just don't stop doing the right thing. Ride on more grace."

@solypapy:

"Such is life ! When God says it’s your time; it is definitely your time."

@nolimitrahieem:

"With the way she Dey twist body and all that, I know say she be from my hood"

@JSnowjob:

"Ok so finally I'm gonna have to stan this Stargirl coz she's from my hood.... #agbadototheworld baby."

@drjallo:

"Now a rich small girl Agbado Ijaiye."

Source: Legit.ng