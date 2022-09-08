A little boy has received massive accolades from netizens on TikTok after answering questions thrown at him perfectly

In a trending video shared by his mother on the popular app, the little boy was asked to call out the alphabets

The kid answered all questions correctly and social media users were amazed that it was just his first day of school

Netizens have applauded a little boy who showed off impeccable intelligence on his first day of school.

Dressed in his uniform, the little boy answered questions correctly with a sweet smile on his face.

In the viral video, the boy's parents held up carved alphabet boxes and he was able to call out the alphabets.

Brilliant little boy receives praises

Netizens have expressed amazement over the intelligence of the kid while hailing him massively.

@mimash.hakeem said:

"He is a graduate already o, please how do you teach him all this, is there an app or tv Channels."

@kamusi_jawe noted:

"You sure say did boy never go school like this?"

@pearl_culiar wrote:

"Na to buy jamb form for this boy ohh. He's cute and smart."

@bisket127 noted:

"Awwnnn so cute. More Wisdom in Jesus Name. You will know more than your teachers in Jesus Name."

@nmabeauty0 commented:

"Imagine he can even identify the letters before going to school make unah try dey marry people wey sahbi something."

@misszini said:

"I wish him wealth in Health and the zeal to study more. He’s so adorable and intelligent."

@baby_ofu added:

"God bless and keep you my son,more wisdom and knowledge in Jesus name Amen. This video really made me smile."

