A mild drama ensued in class after a lecturer at Imo State University, Owerri slapped a male student

The bold law student caused quite a stir as he confronted the lecturer for his action and would not back down

Mixed reactions trailed the video as people shared their thoughts on the student and lecturer's actions

A bold male student of Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) shocked his colleagues in class as he confronted his male lecturer.

The law student stood up to the lecturer after the academic gave him a slap during an early morning class.

The student stood up to his lecturer. Photo Credit: @i_am_odunze

Source: TikTok

Students went into a frenzy as the student stood face-to-face with the academic as they exchanged words inaudibly.

It took the timely intervention of other male students to stop the face-off between the lecturer and their colleague from escalating.

The incident which was caught on camera and shared on TikTok stirred massive reactions. Legit.ng couldn't ascertain why the lecturer slapped the student at the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

rapsodeee said:

"Remember when a colleague of mine slapped lecturer during an exam in 100 level."

DeDe KiKi❤ said:

"I would’ve ruined the lectures whole life by just calling my dad and crying like imma die in a second boom your job gone and you in court."

homachichukwu said:

"Till you hear they are graduating you in character and learning,then you'll calm down bkuz extra year will be your smiling at you."

Jerry Dboss said:

"Bruh, why would a lecturer touch a student under any circumstances, that's grounds for sack."

emaactive355 said:

"Walahi be like using Lenovo to record video.

"Which kind phone be dis?"

Happ.inessx said:

"He is playing with carryover ,make he just Dey play."

_msnida_ said:

"But some students will frustrate the lecturers so much intentionally and just because their classmates hail them, they think it’s ok to…"

LASU lecturer tells student to kneel down

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a LASU lecturer had ordered a student to kneel before others.

The male student was ordered by his lecturer to carry out the act as a result of making noise and not tucking in his shirt.

In the short video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the student who wore a blue shirt could be seen tucking it in while on his knees against the board. The incident was said to have happened at the Lagos State University (LASU).

