Outrage has trailed an emerging video of a male student serving punishment in front of the whole class

A LASU lecturer had reportedly ordered the student to kneel against the board for noise making and not tucking in his shirt

Many Nigerians have frowned at the lecturer's action, stressing that it is not only a wrong way to scold an adult but also not befitting of an undergraduate

Social media users have reacted to a video of a student kneeling down in front of the whole class.

The male student was ordered by his lecturer to carry out the act as a result of making noise and not tucking in his shirt.

The student was made to kneel in front of the class Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

In the short video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the student who wore a blue shirt could be seen tucking it in while on his knees against the board.

The incident was said to have happened at the Lagos State University (LASU).

Social media reacts

@dr.shote

"I don't condone kneeling, that is too harsh but as a good student, you should know well to tuck in your shirts whenever you are going to class. It's also part of learning how to dress properly."

@hrolby SAID:

"And he did? The lecturer is not the problem, the student is....what kind of a student listens to or obeys such a rude command from a lecture?"

@engineer_spanish

"Na children Dey school for Lasu these days, back in those days Na the lecturer go even kneel down."

@throwbacknaijatv remarked:

"Lol depending on his age maybe the student na small boy, try am with bigger person sir‍♂️"

UNN lecturer punishes students for not sweeping their lecture room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UNN lecturer had told students to kneel in front of the class as punishment.

It was said that the female lecturer at the Department of Microbiology punished some of her third-year students for not sweeping the lecture room.

An eyewitness said:

“This happened earlier today in 3rd year class, department of Microbiology, University Of Nigeria Nsukka.

"No matter how anyone would want to look at it, this is outright insanity, to say the least. How do you mete out this kind of punishment to university students for not sweeping their classroom when we've got non-academic staff who're paid to get stuff like this done???"

Source: Legit