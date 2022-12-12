A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a chubby corps member performed on stage

The adorable clip showed the young lady flaunting her body and dance moves as everyone screamed

Reacting to the viral video, social media users showered praises on the young lady for being bold and confident in herself

There was an uproar at a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Sagamu, Ogun state, after a plus-size corps member gave a beautiful performance.

The chubby lady had taken part in a popular contest, Miss Big Bold and Beautiful, which always takes place in NYSC orientation camps.

During her turn to perform, the beautiful lady stormed the stage and showcased her moves to the delight of everyone.

The bold lady did a split with her legs and everyone at the camp especially fellow corps members screamed and hailed her.

Social media reactions

@lifted001 said:

"She don win already, the remaining ones should just go."

@user42695798813994 stated:

"Wonderful Jesus. She has so much confidence."

@ladygbemi reacted:

"This is Sagamu camp. I Sabi that podium."

@ugbohchukssolomon noted:

"Omo the split burst their head."

@draycduu said:

"That leg strong pass Nigeria Economy."

@tenderlaw wrote:

"Let's face it. There's nothing healthy about such weight."

@salamiidris added:

"No she need to trim down."

Chubby woman bursts into dance at the gym

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an adorable video of a chubby woman getting jiggy on at the gym and showing off her dance moves has sparked reactions online.

In the video which was shared on TikTok by @bigbutfit, the excited woman was seen dancing alongside her gym instructor who was all smiles in the video. The fitness enthusiast was dancing to a trending hit song titled, 'Buga', which was released recently by ace singer, Kizz Daniel.

The video has earned her massive accolades from people who watched it and were amazed by her energy and charisma. Apart from dancing to the song, her smile and manner in which she moved her body made everyone glued to their screens to watch till the end.

