A young Nigerian lady pulled a prank on her hubby and shared his funny reaction on social media

The lady who is already engaged to the man took off her engagement ring and placed it in a visible area in his car

As he entered the car, the observant man immediately noticed something was off and took an action she thought had jealousy written all over it

A Nigerian woman has shared her hubby's reaction to being pranked with her engagement ring.

In a video she uploaded on TikTok, the lady notified her potential viewers of her intended action and went on to take off her engagement ring.

The man did not seem pleased with her action. Photo Credit: @quingraceamani

Source: TikTok

She placed it in a visible area in the car and waited for her man to appear on the scene. The unsuspecting man got into the car and found out she was not wearing her ring.

After wearing a frown, he straightaway put it back on her finger. According to the lady, he accused her of wanting other men to see her as a single lady.

She tagged her man a jealous lover.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

opeyemi oladeji said:

"Common engagement ring wey i collect my guy give himself one too we both wer it about..... so no won os left out."

@PRINCESS MONISOYE 1 said:

"This my husband too especially if am going out alone he will check me wel guys with jealousy ehhn but if na us we no go to take am serious ooo..."

Nurse Anny said:

"Nah today this single life pain me pass ‍♀️‍♀️God I’m I a spoon."

beloveth said:

"Removing ring omo my hubby will just start crying lolxx."

World_dede said:

"That Gold for him hand alone shows ur husband na odogwu."

princess said:

"Plz single people I think we need our social media differently if not the unnecessary things will give us pressure."

Divine Mercy said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from dear God when's mine."

Source: Legit.ng