Valentine's day, 2023, was filled with plenty of drama between couples and the videos went viral online

A Nigerian lady rejected her boyfriend's marriage proposal on Valentine's day on the premises of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state.

Another lady caused a stir online after she rejected her boyfriend's proposal in an embarrassing manner while in church.

Legit.ng in this article, highlights 3 dramatic proposals that went viral on Valentine's day.

1. Lady embarrasses man as she rejects his proposal, says he's broke and ugly

On the premises of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state, a Nigerian lady embarrassed a young man as she rejected his marriage proposal on Valentine's day.

In the clip shared on TikTok, the man got on one knee with a ring in his outstretched hand as he asked her to marry him.

The lady bluntly refused as she mocked and embarrassed him. She said he is not good-looking, not financially buoyant and also not on her level.

2. Lady slaps boyfriend who proposed to her in church

An embarrassing drama happened in a church as a young man tried to surprise his girlfriend with a marriage proposal.

The girl was celebrating her birthday when she suddenly turned around to see her man on one knee with a ring.

She blasted him for his proposal, wondering why he would choose to embarrass her that way. The celebrant then slapped him on the face and dumped the cake on him.

It was at this point that church members stepped in to calm the situation and stop it from degenerating.

3. Lady who prayed against 'breakfast' gets surprise proposal from her man

A lady who prayed that her man should not dump her has got a marriage proposal from him.

On October 21, 2021, the lady named Ezinne came on Twitter and tweeted the earnest request to God.

In the 2021 tweet, Ezinne confessed publicly that she so much likes the man and that she does not want to be served breakfast. Now, on February 13, 2022, Ezinne posted an update that indicated that the man had now popped the question.

Proposal ends in tears as lady rejects boyfriend with a loud No

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man probably felt the ground should give way and swallow him after seeing his marriage proposal rejected by the girlfriend.

In an attempt to pull off a surprise romantic engagement, the boyfriend had gone on one knee at a mall in Delta State to propose to his woman. Without any hesitation, the lady refused blatantly with a series of 'no' screams before storming off the scene of the proposal.

In the short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man buried his face on his raised knee before picking himself up. He gave a look like one who missed a job interview amid stares from onlookers who had probably thought the engagement would have a happy ending.

