An adorable story of a lady who took care of a baby girl abandoned at the front door has melted hearts

The lady shared the video to inform the biological mother of the baby girl that her daughter was safe with her

The cute video contained a series of clips and photos of the baby girl who looked so healthy and beautiful

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Several videos on social media have made people restore their faith in humanity, and this isn't an exception.

The cute video reminded netizens that there are people who are always willing to bear the cross of another.

Lady shares photos with cute baby Photo Credit: @aleciaa.b

Source: TikTok

A pretty lady in a video shared via TikTok, dished out a heartfelt message to the unknown biological mother of her adopted child.

The biological mother of the baby girl reportedly abandoned the child at the lady's doorstep.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

On sighting the cute child, she took the baby in and kept the child under her care.

The baby girl unarguably looks happy and healthy. A viral video contained clips and pictures of the little girl. While sharing the video, the happy new mum assured everyone of the child's safety and well-being.

Social media reactions

@gretapeace said:

"You're the young lady"

@sunshine_ commented:

"God bless u."

@splendel06 said:

"This baby deserves better and I think that's what she got thanks to you. You're an angel."

@refix2077 commented:

"Becoming a mum definitely changes your outlook on life and shows you what unconditional love is if you're ready for change and love that is. Well done."

@beautymade.art said:

"It was yu kuz she looks just like you."

@lucilleprice1 said:

"So beautiful you are blessed."

@sherri7660 commented:

"Please post some more of videos of her. Just so adorable."

@thatgirlrenae4 said:

"She looks like she belong with you."

@obeykeishaaaa said:

"Awww . Did You Know The Young Lady Who Left Her Baby? Has She Contacted You To See The Baby?"

@vanessa_0912_maldonado83 commented:

"I would love to hear more, sound like wonderful beginning for this little angel."

@susanfraser933 said:

"Very brave knowing that you could take care of her. God Bless."

@brookandblake said:

"This post I hope she seen. I'm gonna look @i positively she had to leave you're amazing her babe."

@pattycakesince74 said:

"It takes a loving mother too say I can't do this, so I'm going to leave her with someone that will!! You gave her the chance she deserves."

@wandaslater5 wrote:

"Adorable and sweet! God bless you and your baby."

Watch the video below:

Man reveals his life transformed after picking abandoned baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man identified as Ben-Kingsley Nwashara recently went viral after taking home a two-year-old baby abandoned by the roadside. He revealed that the two-year-old was dumped by the roadside by her mentally challenged mother.

After picking her up, Ben said he took her to the police station and later took her home. He said he now thinks better than he used to and has been more successful.

He reiterated that he has no regrets about picking up the baby from the streets. The young man further noted that he would ensure that the little girl goes to school till she gets her doctorate degree.

Source: Legit.ng