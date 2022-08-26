A young Nigerian man who picked up a baby by the roadside has narrated his experience months after adopting the baby

The beautiful baby was spotted lying on the floor after getting abandoned by her mentally challenged mother

After sighting the baby, the young man picked her up, and according to him, his life has not remained the same since then

A young man identified as Ben-Kingsley Nwashara recently went viral after taking home a two-year-old baby abandoned by the roadside.

He revealed that the two-year-old was dumped by the roadside by her mentally challenged mother. After picking her up, Ben said he took her to the police station and later took her home.

Man shows off transformation after picking baby by the roadside

Source: Instagram

Ben calls 2-year-old baby a blessing to him

According to Ben, his life has become more beautiful since the baby came into his life.

He said he now thinks better than he used to and has been more successful. He reiterated that he has no regrets about picking up the baby from the streets.

The young man further noted that he would ensure that the little girl goes to school till she gets her doctorate degree.

Social media users applaud Kingsley

Christiana Ngozi said:

"God bless you and open a way for you which no one can close all the days of your life Amen."

Maryam Precious stated:

"Life is so beautiful. You have not only change your own life but you have also change the life of this little angel forever. Thanks to the almighty God for your beautiful heart, and may Allah bless you and your lovely daughter more with all that have wished for yourself, amln."

Chinenye Ikenna reacted:

"For doing this, God will continue to bless you and the work of your hand. You shall never lack all the days of your life."

Juliana Nnamani reacted:

"May d Almighty God who gave u d courage to clean ds baby, never allow u to lack or change ur mind to maltreatment her. But always guide u n favor u inJn. Amen."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man takes abandoned baby home

Source: Legit.ng