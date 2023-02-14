A Nigerian man who just returned from the USA confronted some policemen who were allegedly demanding bribes in Oyo state

A viral video seen on Instagram shows when the policemen were stopping some Okada riders allegedly to demand 'egunje'

But the Nigerian man intervened and forced the policemen to abandon the idea without much argument or resistance

A policeman made attempts to hide his face from the camera when he was confronted by a Nigerian man who returned from the USA.

The development came after the policeman alongside his colleague allegedly stopped Okoda riders and demanded bribes.

The policemen were allegedly demanding bribes from Okada riders. Photo credit: Instagram/@instablog9ja.

Source: Instagram

The short video was seen on @instablog9jamedia and it was said to have been recorded somewhere in Oyo state.

Nigerian policemen caught on video allegedly demanding bribes

The two policemen were seen on the scene talking to an Okada rider who they had stopped by the roadside.

Their voices were not too clear, but it has been alleged that they wanted 'egunje' from the Okada rider who was lifting his hands up and saying ''Oga no vex.'

However, another man who is said to have returned from the US intervened on the Okada man's behalf.

He tackled the police officers for exploiting innocent citizens and also asked them to show him the authority that sent them on the duty. They promptly left the place without much resistance.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@loudspeaker said:

"The okada man saw an angel in person."

@favouronyeoziri commented:

"To a very large extent, our main problem in Nigeria is that we don’t even know our rights & even when we do, we don’t make any efforts to fight for it."

@sir_eltee said:

"Police and collecting money from people. They won’t ever change. We need more people like this man."

@therealfemi commented:

"So this is how to handle them. I'm coming."

@ladypheenar said:

"Who noticed the other policeman ran from the camera."

@girlie__vi said:

"That's nice good he saved the bikeman."

