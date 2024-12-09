A Nigerian man said his salary every month is $2000 (N3.1 million), but he recently got an American study visa

He has saved $20,000 (N31 million) in his savings account, which means he is doing well in Nigeria

The man said he does not know if he should move to the US for his studies or if he should stay back in Nigeria

A Nigerian man earning $2000 monthly received a US study visa to move to America.

The man said he has accumulated personal savings of N31 million in his bank account.

The man got a visa to travel to the USA, but he is confused about whether to leave his job or not. Photo credit: Getty Images/Vladimir Vladimirov.

He sent an anonymous message to X influencer Wizarab, who shared the content online.

The man said he had been granted admission to study environmental science at a US university.

He does not know if he should stay in Nigeria and concentrate on his job or move to America.

He said:

"Sir Dickson. I currently have about $20k in savings and I got admission to study Environmental science and policy in US with a discounted tuition of $32k. I earn $2k/ monthly currently in Nigeria. Should I consider the opportunity? I'm 26 years and almost done building a house for my parents too."

Reactions as man considers moving to America

@Joan_Afc said:

"If you’re not studying currently, go. Keep the $2K job or even look for a better one over there. Study and finish as that’s your only leverage to settling properly in US. Dont reach there and abandon the program that took you."

@XlChyno said:

"Like wiz said, it's a personal decision, check yourself well, calculate yourself and know if it's the best decision for you."

@patsy1o said:

"Don’t leave your job in Nigeria,you might become a cleaner outside the country."

Lady gets UK study visa

In a related story, a Nigerian lady listed some of the documents she used to get a UK visa.

One of the documents she used was her Nigerian international passport.

She posted the video to help others who might want to apply for a UK visa.

