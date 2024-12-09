US Study Visa: Man Who Has N31 Million Savings and $2000 Monthly Salary Gets Visa To Move To America
- A Nigerian man said his salary every month is $2000 (N3.1 million), but he recently got an American study visa
- He has saved $20,000 (N31 million) in his savings account, which means he is doing well in Nigeria
- The man said he does not know if he should move to the US for his studies or if he should stay back in Nigeria
A Nigerian man earning $2000 monthly received a US study visa to move to America.
The man said he has accumulated personal savings of N31 million in his bank account.
He sent an anonymous message to X influencer Wizarab, who shared the content online.
The man said he had been granted admission to study environmental science at a US university.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
He does not know if he should stay in Nigeria and concentrate on his job or move to America.
He said:
"Sir Dickson. I currently have about $20k in savings and I got admission to study Environmental science and policy in US with a discounted tuition of $32k. I earn $2k/ monthly currently in Nigeria. Should I consider the opportunity? I'm 26 years and almost done building a house for my parents too."
See the post below:
Reactions as man considers moving to America
@Joan_Afc said:
"If you’re not studying currently, go. Keep the $2K job or even look for a better one over there. Study and finish as that’s your only leverage to settling properly in US. Dont reach there and abandon the program that took you."
@XlChyno said:
"Like wiz said, it's a personal decision, check yourself well, calculate yourself and know if it's the best decision for you."
@patsy1o said:
"Don’t leave your job in Nigeria,you might become a cleaner outside the country."
Lady gets UK study visa
In a related story, a Nigerian lady listed some of the documents she used to get a UK visa.
One of the documents she used was her Nigerian international passport.
She posted the video to help others who might want to apply for a UK visa.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.