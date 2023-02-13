A bank manager has lamented over the current scarcity of new legal tender in banks across Nigeria

The manager of a branch of UBA bank addressed customers who were locked outside the bank on the current situation

In a video, she insisted that the bank will not be open for any activity whether transfer or ATM services

A video which has gained a lot of views and comments has created more tension about the lingering scarcity of naira in Nigeria.

The trending video is just one of the many that has revealed the current situation concerning the scarcity of legal tender across banks in the country.

UBA Bank manager says there's no cash Photo Credit: @ezejboy

Source: TikTok

In the viral clip, one of the managers of United Bank of Africa (UBA) who was dressed in black jean trousers, black sneakers and a blue shirt, came out of her office to address the cloud of customers outside the bank.

She explained that the bank is currently out of money and claimed that other banks within her axis are also experiencing a shortage of the new currency.

She also informed the customers that they are not allowed to issue out the old naira notes as those are no longer legal.

She added that the bank will not be opening its doors for other banking activities like electronic transfers, ATM services, opening of accounts or even customer care services.

Speaking on her reason, she noted that the customers might misunderstand the whole situation and start rioting as she had received a tip from other branches over the destruction of properties on bank premises.

The manager maintained that she would not risk the same in her bank.

"People will fight and destroy things thinking that I am giving money inside. Please, bear with us", she concluded.

﻿Social media reactions

@POBA said:

"Manager say them no get shi shi for bank."

@officialanyi1 commented:

"The guy on Black don fall in love."

@austinse8 said:

"I no believe her."

@nadeshiobed said:

"She still dey speak English."

@nwafoigbo said:

"Very good. We no dey give shishi."

@samiyu14 reacted:

"I no go get shishi,eh yea,if all bank manager can be lik her."

@jazzypopa commented:

"Banks have monies, they are doing business with politicians and big men. Una dey listen to her story,make una dey play there."

@user6942228815076 noted:

"I don't want to believe dis is my bank."

arizona0422 said:

"Na story u da fine."

@maxwel061said:

"So nobody carry cord go there?"

ezejboy also added:

"Them no get money till now."

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman dies over naira scarcity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the scarcity of Naira notes in Nigeria has begun to affect the healthcare sector as a heavily pregnant woman died due to the inability to make payment and access treatment.

According to Daily Trust, the woman who was a resident of Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state, lost her life due to the unavailability of the new naira notes in banks.

James Auta, the deceased’s husband, was reported to have said his wife was rejected by the hospital when he could not make the payment due to failure to access cash in his bank and Point of Sale (POS) channels.

Source: Legit.ng