In the video, she was spotted on her knees as someone filmed her from the other side of the road.

She made some inaudible statements and begged the man who did not show any sign that he was paying attention to her.

This drama drew the attention of those who were passing by, although nobody stopped to interfere.

After a few moments, the lady got up, took the bag from the young man, cleaned herself up and walked away in the opposite direction. The young man still stood where he was.

Social media reactions

@mseroticaa wrote:

"In a few short years, she'll remember this moment and cringe."

@umycutie wrote:

"Father Lord, this one daughter I get, no let am do this kind thing o. The mama no bin do am abeg.

@oak.asq said:

"Don't waste the time you should spend building your relationship with God on frivolities. Don't eat when you should be fasting. Don't sleep when you should be praying. Don't spend time on entertainment, when you should be studying your Bible."

@officialtee4tosin said:

"Confidence is no Pride, but this can never be me! After kneeling to God in prayer, kneeling to greet my parents and probably kneeling in the oda room for pleasure, This can Never be me!"

@queenofdsun said:

"At least he should tell her to stand up, how does he feel comfortable seeing her like that."

@monidreezy said:

"Don't know why I feel pained for her Sha. I no sure say nah Naija woman.. she for don call Pablo make him drive to come pick her."

@suzzyvulu commented:

"It's not pride but I can't do this never."

@I.tobiloba said:

"God, please bless us with wise children. I imagined the guy in the white shirt bending over to pick a stone to stone them."

@nkysylvia3 commented:

"What happened to her dignity? Value, worth, self-esteem? It shouldn't be like that, one-sided nope."

@stella_nwanddo said:

"You can't force a man to love you when he doesn't want to ladies should stop this."

@high_chenna wrote:

"I can beg u in public but I no fit kneel to do it in public sha, idc how huge my offence is."

@wf_olashehu said:

"Dey don catch am with another man!"

@mz_olutunde said:

"In all that you do, make sure you don't settle for an unkind partner."

Man kneels in public to beg girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man caused quite a stir in public as he begged his ex-girlfriend to take him back.

In a viral video seen on TikTok, the man was caught on his knees as he begged the lady, not minding stares from people. The lady tried to ward him off but he was insistent and held on to her legs tightly. The lady eventually got free from his grasp and left the scene.

"He came back but is too late," a caption of the video reads, suggesting the man had left her of his volition. Social media users were stunned by the incident and shared their thoughts on the video.

