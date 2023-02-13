A Nigerian lady has called out a man on social media whom she claims promised to marry her years ago

The heartbroken lady shared his photos via her Facebook page and hurled insults on him for betraying her

Mixed reactions have trailed her post as some people supported her while others criticized her actions

A Nigerian lady, Chinesa Emmanule, has called out a man for dumping her and marrying someone else.

The heartbroken woman laid curses on her estranged lover and asked him to get married to her or else he will not have a peaceful home.

Reacting to the post, some netizens claimed that the lady had sponsored him abroad and even gave him 25 years of her life.

The sad lady posted on Facebook:

"Ikenna Nworah is time for you to settle me or no joy, no peace, no happiness in this marriage. Ikenna nworah you will receive bad news in the morning and you will work in vain and you will fail in all your ways. Ikenna nworah you want to run away you lie you go know where. Ikenna nworah come and tell Zion that promise me married and you tell people that you will settle me ok come and settle me or you we see me in home today."

Social media reactions

Ulasi Uche said:

"Come and see the latest gist 25 years Omo Na to put ikenna for bottle throw am for river be the best."

Mercy Atu stated:

"Madam, how could you date a guy for 25 years? No child? Haaaa, one year date I no do. My husband and I dated 6months and today we are happily married and will clock 25 years by next year. My advise is just move on, take heart."

Ofure Alex said:

"I truly feel for her o. I've gone through her facebook and it's obvious that she's struggling to survive. May God heal her broken heart."

Prince Maduabuchi commented:

"Only those who don't know what's love will blame this lady. Love is all about sacrifices, it doesn't matter whether you are favored or not, Rather blame the lazy man who took advantage of her innocent unconditional love."

Eseose Okudua added:

"How do some men sleep at night knowing that someone is in pain because of them. I wonder."

See the post below:

