Tragedy struck Chrisland School after one of their students Whitney, lost her life in an unfortunate incident

In a leaked WhatsApp chat, the school's principal sent a message to the official group chat, speaking on the sad incident

However, reacting to the message, a parent named Chris tackled the principal and inquired to know the cause of the death

The death of a child is never a pleasant story to hear neither is it a good thing to experience.

Sadly, Chrisland School suffered a terrible loss when one of its students, Whitney Adeniran, died over the weekend during a scheduled school activity.

Chrisland school principal speaks

Source: Instagram

Her mother, Blessing Adeniran, had earlier cried out online that her daughter died during the school's inter-house sports competition and claimed the school was trying to cover up the incident.

The principal, however, through a social media app called WhatsApp, sent a message to the school's WhatsApp group intimating the parents, staff and students of the school that physical schooling was cancelled from Monday.

The principal said the cancellation was because students might suffer emotional strains due to the tragic incident.

The principal also asked everyone to put the affected family in prayers, adding that the parents of the school will be duly informed as to how classes will be held.

The message was not taken kindly as one of the members of the school's WhatsApp group, named Chris, tackled the principal and inquired what killed the child.

"Principal, WHAT KILLED WHITNEY?" he asked.

Gistlovers_media shared the screenshot on Instagram with the caption:

"Parent forum sef don scatter, shele m#d ni, Shebi una see the oriburuku damage control they are doing in their group, Chrisland principal, oni kuure, Eni ni isinmi, iku gbona Payin, I just spoke to Whitney's dad now and he said some of the parent are backing up Chrisland, while some are standing up for the truth, ah, this matter no go end well, I need names of those parent, since y'all wants to be unfortunate, I go leave Chrisland face those parent squarely, Eni shey orire, I come in peace."

After sharing the screenshot, late Whitney's mother sighted the screenshot on Gistlover's page and questioned why she was not added to the group chat.

"Am a parent in this school. Why am I not in any WhatsApp group. What is going on God?", she lamented.

Social media reactions

@ofe_the_baddie commented:

"Those parents wey dey support Chrisland dey ment! Dem nor go sleep well this night. Oloriburuku humans."

@thesexmechanics said:

"Would the parents backing the school wish for same if Whitney was their child? Would they accept such if they were Whitney's parents. Parents should put themselves in the Adeniran's shoes before they spew thrash."

@omotayo_artnationfire said:

"You support school because it didn't happen to you? What's coming for you might be worse but even though, aren't they suppose to stand up for the truth. And they call themselves parents."

@looks_by_ada said:

"There must be Judas, how can some parent be backing up Chris land e go reach them soon."

@fortunate_147 commented:

"Dear principal WHAT KILLED WHITNEY?

@distinct_souvenirs said:

"How can a child who left home hale and hearty die of electr0cution at interhouseports? Just how? This is one too many! Sometime last year, a child went for swimming lesson at a pool and drowned. The school carers who took him did not know he was under water. 6 year old child. Nothing happened. All these s hoops should be severely punished if found of negligence! It's like govt even helps them to bury these cases because we have not heard of any punishments being meted out to any. These children's lives have been cut short and they need justice ! If we keep quiet, these things will keep happening."

@confirm_city_girl said:

"Principal say no physical school means they will be teaching the students online or what? O ma se ofo emi ni principal a pa yan."

@flora_flawa_ said:

"Any parent who backs Chrisland up for this their consistent act of negligence is very heartless and shouldn't be allowed to raise a child or children on their own cos they obviously lack empathy Cos no sane person will support this dastardly act!"

@cool_yetie said:

"Werey chrisland in honor of which child? Shey no be sey na because Lagos State Govt closed down the school ni. School wey go wan open tomorrow before. Like you really care about that child's death before? Oloriburuku ma Shey an fani school."

