Lagos - Following the death of one of its students, Whitney Adeniran, the management and staff of Chrisland Schools Ltd have lamented over the painful exit of the student.

In a statement signed by the management of ChrIsland Schools Ltd and sent to Legit.ng, the school said it was heartbroken and distressed over the death of Whitney Adeniran whose painful exit occurred on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The management of Chrisland School Ltd has expressed shock over Whitney Adeniran’s death

The statement read:

"Whitney was one of our Day students who opted not to participate in the inter-house sports march past for reasons we were not very sure about. However, on discretion, we respected her decision to err on the side of caution because, on the 20th of January, it is in our records that she complained about not-too-buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents. Her father, Mr Michael Adeniran came to the school to take her home. We emphasized to her parents to take a critical look at her.

"It is instructive to state that Whitney slumped in public view and not under any hidden circumstances whatsoever. Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the Doctor on duty administered oxygen and every aid possible to her.

"Even as her family made funeral plans for an immediate burial, we differed politely and reiterated the need to establish a scientific verification of the underlying cause of death as mandatorily required in circumstances like this. We immediately notified regulatory stakeholders and agencies to allow for a comprehensive evaluation and assessment of the developments.

We tried to rescue Whitney's life, says Chrisland School

The statement further stated:

"In spite of the compelling imperatives to fill any information gaps in public space, we stopped short of making any media sensation out of this because the deceased in question was minor and deserving of our unqualified respect. We also prioritized respect for the privacy of the family and were with them consistently to mourn together.

"As parents, We feel the deep pain of this loss and our thoughts are with the family and friends of this wonderful girl, as we continue to uphold the sobriety of this moment. We resist any urge to join issues or trend her treasured memory on media traffic.

"As we eagerly await the outcome of an independent post-mortem process, we remain unwaveringly committed to supporting the family at this critical moment and pray fervently for the fortitude to bear this painful loss.

