Hearts are broken for the Adeniran family after they announced the tragic death of their 12-year-old daughter Whitney

According to Whitney's mum, her child left the house hale and hearty for her school's inter-house sports competition

According to reports, the school is yet to give details surrounding Whitney's sudden death, and it has caused female celebrities like Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Johnsons to lend their voices

Popular school in Lagos Chrisland schools is in the news yet again for the death of a female student Whitney Adeniran.

According to the girl's mum, her daughter went to the school's inter-house sports competition, and she noticed something had gone wrong after she also showed up and couldn't find her daughter.

She was then informed that Whitney slumped and, on arrival at the health centre, was pronounced dead.

Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Johnson, and others call for justice

A video of Whitney's mum calling on Chrisland schools authority to open up about her daughter's death has gone viral.

Iyabo Ojo shared the logo of the school and asked them to tell the truth about the young girl's death.

According to Iyabo there are reports that the 12-year-old was electrocuted.

"@chrislandinsta You need to come out & tell Whitney's parents the truth about their daughter's death. The negligence from your school is appalling. There is a whatsapp audio circulating that she died as a result of electrocution. Can you confirm or deny? Did you not vet the vendors at your event to make sure they came with child proof equipment? You knew the child was dead before sending her to a 'health centre' and sent the mother on a wild goose chase to look for her child without accompanying her. The actual audacity to be irresponsible."

Mercy Johnson pleaded with the school to take responsibility and release details surrounding Whitney's death.

"I’m responding to the cries of a mother going through the worst pain ever. A mother who wants to know how her child died so suddenly. @bam.babycity. No parent deserves this, no one. Since I saw this heartbreaking video this morning, I’ve called to plead with the school @chrislandinsta to do as Whitney’s mum has cried for and release the full details of what happened to her daughter. We are all waiting."

Celebrity fashion designer Tiannah and influencer Laura Ikeji also condemned the school for not putting proper first aid measures in place for their inter-house. sports competicion

Reactions to the call for justice

beautymechaniq:

"This school again! Na wa."

pathology999:

"The earlier parents realise dat, their kids are more important Dan all dis so call big schools, d better ooooo."

triceworldstar:

"Thanks for lending your voice too… JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED "

victoriainyama:

"These rubbish business centre so called schools in Nigeria. No accountability. Rubbish."

fhl_mum:

"I think the story is beginning to add up from electrocution, cardiac arrest, black lips etc CHRISLAND please say something. Was there a risk assessment carried out at the venue, is there a safeguard policy, first aid policy at the school? Schools in Nigeria are deteriorating!!!!"

wema24:

"God bless Iyabo, may ur children not encounter misfortune."

iamchinonyee:

"Now you may understand why being financially stable alone, isn't a good reason to choose to remain in Nigeria."

_cocomill:

"A child got electrocuted even before the sport started and they didn’t deem it fit to call the parents/guardians ??? Like how how still rushed a dead body to the hospital???? E feri were."

faithful22278:

"I really feel so sorry for her God this is so painful."

eyebreakdrules:

"Someone need to go to jail ..someone needs to be accountable for this negligence mbok!!"

