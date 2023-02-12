Whitney Adeniran, a 12-year-old student of Chrisland schools died on Thursday, February 9, during the school’s inter-house sports activities in Lagos

The deceased's father, Michael Adeniran, appeared to suspect foul play as he called on the Lagos state government and the police to probe the death

This has made the management of Chrisland schools also release a statement explaining details of how the student died just as they also called for an independent post-mortem process

Lagos - The management of Chrisland schools shared details regarding the death of one of their students, Whitney Adeniran.

Whitney reportedly died on Thursday, February 9, during the school’s inter-house sports activities at Agege Stadium, Lagos state.

Chrisland explained how 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran died during the school's inter-house sports.

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the deceased's father, Michael Adeniran, Whitney’s father, had taken to social media on Saturday, February 11, to call on the Lagos state government and the police to intervene and probe his daughter's death.

Adeniran demanded Chrisland explain what actually happened to his daughter.

According to him, Whitney had no health condition or sickness as of the time the school bus picked her up for the sports event on Thursday.

How Whitney Adeniran died, Chrisland reacts

The statement by Whitney's father prompted Chrisland to react on Sunday, February 12, and explain the circumstances that led to the student's death.

According to the statement released by the school. Whitney slumped in “public view and not under any hidden circumstances," The Punch reported.

She was subsequently rushed to the nearest medical facility for first aid.

“Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity to first-aid, by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the doctor on duty, administered oxygen and every aid possible on her,” the statement said.

Chrisland said it also immediately notified regulatory stakeholders and agencies to allow for a comprehensive evaluation and assessment of the developments.

Whitney did not participate in inter-house sports match past, says Chrisland

The school explained that the deceased did not participate in the inter-house sports match past.

“We are heartbroken and distressed. Whitney was one of our Day students who opted not to participate in the inter-house sports match past for reasons we were not very sure of.

“However, on discretion, we respected her decision to err on the side of caution, because on the January 20, 2023, it is in our records that she had complained about a not-too-buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents.

“Her father, Mr. Michael Adeniran, came to the school to take her home. We emphasised to her parents to take a critical look at her," the statement read in part.

Chrisland wants underlying cause of Whitney's death established

Meanwhile, Chrisland has also appealed to the Adeniran family to establish a scientific verification of the underlying cause of her death before her burial.

“As we await the outcome of an independent post-mortem process, we remain unwaveringly committed to supporting the family at this critical moment and pray fervently for the fortitude to bear her painful loss,” the statement added.

Lagos state police command reacts

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed the incident.

Hundeyin said the matter was reported to the police immediately after the incident occurred.

“The case is presently at the State Criminal Investigation Department and an autopsy is going to be carried out to know the circumstances that led to her death. That’s all the update I have for now," the Lagos police spokesman was quoted as saying.

“How can a 12-year-old die like that?” Mum calls out Chrisland school

In another report, Blessing Adeniran, Whitney's mother, is seeking justice for her daughter.

Mrs Blessing Adeniran narrated that her daughter, Desola Whitney Adeniran had attended her school's inter-house sports on Thursday.

She said she was at the event when she noticed that her daughter was nowhere to be found during the match past and other activities.

