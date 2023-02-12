Some secondary school girls endowed with amazing black and long afro hairs have gone viral on TikTok

The video captured the girls showing off their natural hair while in their school uniform and school compound

At the moment, hair lovers on TikTok have fallen in love with the girl's afro style and they are being showered with admiration

TikTok users are admiring the video of some secondary school students who have dark afro hair.

The girls are endowed with very long and natural hair and their school allowed them to go to school with it on an afro day.

The girls displayed their long hair in school. Photo credit: TikTok/@itsdjahh.

Source: TikTok

In the video which was recorded at the school compound during school hours, the girls each made a brief appearance. Each of them flaunted their amazing hair.

Secondary school girls with long afro hair go viral

The school girls were dressed in their neatly ironed uniforms. The uniform comprised of a white short sleeve shirt and green skirt. Some of them also wore green pinafores and a short sleeve shirts with a green ties to match.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Their uniforms were neat and their afro hair are nicely combed as if they were just coming from a salon.

After the video was posted by @itsdjahh, many TikTok users started praising the girls for their impressive neatness and the beauty of their hair.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Dalanda. said:

"I wish this was the norm- they all look so beautiful!"

@Nicolle said:

"Our hair grows towards the sun, wear it with pride."

@Ana commented:

"I wish I went to school here. Instead, I was bullied for having mine out."

@Danielle Edwards said:

"Beautiful crowns you have girls."

@S. commented:

"Each and every one of you looks BEAUTIFUL!"

@Humming reacted:

"Everybody looks so great."

@tina said:

"I wish I could have this at my school. Tried wearing my hair out but people laughed at me and made comments so I stopped."

Video of cute secondary school girls goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that three secondary school girls with impressive neatness went viral.

The girls appeared in a TikTok video with their neat uniforms and people praised them.

Their video and story trended on social media platforms for many days.

Source: Legit.ng