A cute video of an albino woman who shared a before-and-after glow-up session is gaining lots of views and comments

In the video, the young lady who is also cross-eyed was seen holding two bright orange hair extensions in a sunlit room with no make-up on

After dancing, she transformed on camera with full make up and rocked the hair extension as a wig

An interesting video of an albino woman doing a glow-up challenge is now making waves on social media.

The young woman was first spotted before the camera with corn braids on her hair, with no make and in a casual, plaid polka dots blouse.

Albino lady transforms in sweet video Photo Credit: Rozah_ke

Source: Instagram

In addition, she was also seen holding two small bundles of bright orange-coloured hair extensions.

She danced while sitting down making some hand gestures and immediately reached her hands towards the camera in one of the dance moves.

In the twinkle of an eye, she transforms like Cinderella from the no make-up, plaid blouse with corn braids to a full make-up, bright orange wigged lady still engaging in the same dance moves as before.

Social media reactions

@investor_e. b commented:

"If she open face app after make-up, them go say user not found."

@teaser prank2 commented:

"Last one is satisfying "

@_rawllings: commented:

"She get half pas eye."

@laffmayor said:

"She looks like Arianna."

@kevindebruyne stated:

"Awww she is a cutie."

@iamsweetvivianian commented:

"Ate and left no crumbs"

Watch the video below:

