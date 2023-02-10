An amazing video of a 3-year-old boy parking his parents' Ferrari SF90 Stradale car has impressed netizens

In the trending video, the little boy positioned a computer tool by his side to guide him as he drove the Ferrari

The smart kid drove the exotic car skillfully into their garage where he parked it carefully to the awe of netizens

A three-year-old boy has gone viral on social media after parking his parents' exotic car at the garage.

The little boy was seen in a viral video, driving the Ferrari SF90 Stradale car with so much skill and expertise.

3-year-old boy parks parents' Ferrari Photo Credit: Wealth

Source: TikTok

The little boy's height did not let him have a view of the front, so he positioned a computer tool by his side which gave him the back and front view while he was driving.

He parked the vehicle very well in his parent's garage and stepped out of the car with so much confidence.

This video has sparked lots of reactions from netizens who think the little boy is absolutely intelligent.

Social media reactions

@realsamjacobs commented:

"I would never let my son drive any of my exotic cars, I care too much about my kids(and my cars)."

@hamxchoi510 added:

"Dam. My son still sh iting in his pants."

@iamthecurrency wrote:

"Female drivers been real quiet after watching this post."

@Curiouskmag said:

"This kid going places."

@miss_reinnaissance reacted:

"This one na ancient driver."

@akifzahirdoruk replied:

"Talent, yeah. Nonetheless, totally unsafe. That's all that matters."

@brianbreach added:

"That kid drives better than 90%of drivers in Miami."

@jron_samayoa commented:

"car insurance agents watching this shi like a hawk!"

@_outcast_4 wrote:

"Better than most girls."

@ladinesmediaco said:

"I am sure a monkey can operate a car. It doesn't take a genius to drive a car. But this kid is highly intelligent. I am sure his parents pour a lot of attention on him."

@dominiquechinn said:

"I you have to hide the keys from him, he's gonna be gone while his parents sleep."

Watch the video below:

Little boy drives car on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that video of a little boy driving a car himself like someone who is of legal age has got many talking.

A man who captured the boy driving the whip expressed surprise and enquired who gave him the car. The kid seemed to have muttered an inaudible response.

A caption on the clip explained that the boy drove the car from the house to buy water. Young passengers were spotted in the car, including a girl who took the front seat.

Source: Legit.ng