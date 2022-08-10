Global site navigation

Local editions

"My Gender and Cars": Reactions as Little Boy is Spotted Driving Car on the Road in Video with a Girl in Front
People

"My Gender and Cars": Reactions as Little Boy is Spotted Driving Car on the Road in Video with a Girl in Front

by  Victor Duru
  • A little boy has sent social media users into a mixed frenzy after he was spotted driving a car on a road
  • A stunned man who recorded the lad with the car said the boy drove it from the house to buy water with it
  • Despite his young age, the kid drove the whip like a professional and had some young passengers with him in it, including a girl in the front seat

PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

A video of a little boy driving a car himself like someone who is of legal age has got many talking.

A man who captured the boy driving the whip expressed surprise and enquired who gave him the car.

Little boy driving a car, little boy drives car with girl, video of little boy driving a car
He had a girl in the front seat. Photo Credit: TikTok/@original_aikay
Source: UGC

The kid seemed to have muttered an inaudible response.

In the TikTok clip, he manned the steering and moved the ride like a trained personnel, much to the amazement of onlookers.

Read also

"Man is tired already": Groom looks at wife seriously as she dances during their wedding in viral video

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A caption on the clip explained that the boy drove the car from the house to buy water. Young passengers were spotted in the car, including a girl who took the front seat.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Odowgu Gaga said:

"The day I went to driving school was the day I saw a 8 years old boy driving in one of the village."

3b3fa_millions said:

"It's no big deal. he just need a car of his size and a license. the rest is everyday training and balling... He's got real talent."

Nana Yaw Mensah II said:

"I started mine at the age of 5...and now i can drive tanker cars ...my parents didnt know tho..nka den go burial me."

OMI_123 said:

"Wooow and look at my gender too, sitting confidently like there is no tomorrow. my husband will say 'women and 4 tires''

Read also

"Are you people that jobless?": Mum scolds her baby twins in video for watching cartoon early in the morning

Guillit Mawulolo Decade said:

"E carry girl too. You for watch that boy ooo."

DjPayola said:

DjPayola

"What amazes me is the fact that the car is manual but not automatic.... Herrrhh."

Little boy caught on busy highway driving a car in a toy car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy was caught driving a girl in a toy car on a busy highway.

According to a social media post from the provincial police, the little boy was caught on camera driving in the toy car carrying a little girl on a crossroad with flowing traffic.

The CCTV footage showed the pair sitting in a fake SUV model as the young gentleman appeared to be taking the young lady for a ride in Hebei province in North China.

The children were stopped by a female driver who was weaving through traffic in the opposite direction when she spotted them. They were unhurt in the incident.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel